China to strictly control sales of radio transmission equipment

Temporary implementation measures released by China's telecoms watchdog which took effect on March 1 will maintain radio order in the air, ensure the security of national radio information and reduce interference from the origin, an industry insider told the Science and Technology Daily on Wednesday.
China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
(MIIT) released the measures on January 10, under which sellers have to submit their sales record to the provincial-level radio administrative authorities within 10 working days from the date of sale.
China has imposed regulations on the production, import and usage of radio transmitters. However, a regulation on sales is needed to curb the rampant use of illegal radio transmitters and those without model-approval, head of MIIT's radio regulation bureau, told the Science and Technology Daily.
Under the measures, the national radio management department will establish a platform for registration, information sharing, supervision and public inquiries.
The information platform can automatically verify information on model-approval, identities and industrial and commercial registration information of sellers.
Radio management departments will be able to regulate the sales of radio transmitting devices. The public will be able to check recorded data and obtain references for their purchase of compliant equipment on the platform.
Radio transmission equipment includes mobile phones, radio interphones, mobile communication base stations, wireless network equipment, satellites, microwave equipment and other radio equipment that transmit radio waves.
Governments all over the world are trying to manage and ensure the safe use of national radio frequency resources following the growing use of radio transmission equipment and the increasingly complex electromagnetic environment, according to the report.