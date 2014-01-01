Discrimination chases women from hiring process to workplace

Gender discrimination in hiring is nothing new. Recently, Ministry of Human Resource and Social Security has urged companies to enforce fair employment practices. The regulations say that during the recruitment process, the employer shall neither ask about the marital status of the applicants nor seek to know if the job-seekers have children. In addition, the rules say that the employer shall not publish recruitment advertisements which discriminate on the basis of gender. Companies violating the rules can be fined 10,000 ($1,491) to 50,000 yuan.



Even though such a policy does show government resolve to improve conditions and even the field for women seeking jobs, I doubt how effective it would be as gender discrimination is caused by more complicated factors.



Under fierce competition, companies cannot even afford the loss of four months of maternity leave for a key position. For example, software developers may work 12 hours a day, six days a week, to catch up with the competition and retain customers. In order to control "risk," employers simply choose to avoid hiring women. The other reason is that women are more likely to seek leave to support the family under a challenging environment for raising kids.



Furthermore, I would say gender discrimination follows employees into the workplace even after recruitment. Women are paid less and are getting fewer promotion opportunities. This is a global issue. But life for Chinese women, especially working mothers, is even tougher.



Chinese working mothers have been asked to deliver more babies for future labor force, and perform better at work. They cannot take too many leaves lest they are fired. When they try to find another job, discrimination goes beyond the job ad. They are responsible for supporting both their parents and in-laws while the presence of husband, in many cases, can be hardly felt. Despite bearing it all, they can't neglect family duties. Under such circumstances, how could you ask them to perform better than men?



A culture of patriarchy over thousands of years and incredibly fast economic development have contributed to the pressures. Even though the challenges we face seem overwhelming, the progress achieved should make us proud. The past few decades have seen more well educated women, highly successful businesswomen, and outstanding female scientists.



However, we know that doesn't go far enough to achieve equality. Here are few suggestions. For the policymakers, to truly promote equality in the workforce, more needs to be done: a better-designed support system of working mothers, encouragement with real benefits for company on increasing proportion of female leadership which will drive fair recruitment and create a women-friendly working environment, and continuous promotion of male participation in carrying out family responsibilities.



For the employers, investing more in women will have long-term benefits. Research shows that women at workplace act differently than men - they collaborate more with their colleagues, and work across party lines. If you trust and invest in female employees, they will outperform. In my company, pregnant salesgirls always outperform their male colleagues.



Most importantly, every working woman should prove herself from day one. Do not wait for permission, step out and be at the table, make the improvement and bring the change. Do away with the thought "After all, I'm just a girl." If you are a mother, do not give your kids any education that reinforces gender stereotype. It may take generations, but dreaming for equality is not an illusion.



The author is a public relations manager at a healthcare company. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn

