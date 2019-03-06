Hillary says not running for 2020 presidency

"I'm not running" in the 2020 presidential election, declared U.S. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Monday, defying rumors that she might go for a 2016 rematch against President Donald Trump.



"I'm not running, but I'm going to keep working and speaking and standing up for what I believe," she said in an interview with New York-based cable news network News 12. "I'm not going anywhere."



On Twitter and in public appearances, Hillary has spoken out on issues ranging from migration to gun control and voter suppression.



The former secretary said she was "deeply troubled" by "what's at stake" in America, adding "we've gotten really into opposing camps, unlike anything that I have seen in my adult life."



Clinton's remarks put to rest speculation she was heading for a 2020 run.

