Female deputies of the National People's Congress (NPC) walk toward the Great Hall of the People in Beijing before the opening of the second session of the 13th NPC on Tuesday in Beijing. According to the Xinhua News Agency, the number of female deputies is 742 out of a total of 2,980, or 24.9 percent. That's 1.5 percentage points higher than the 12th NPC. Photo: VCG