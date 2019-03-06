Chinese stars eye more glory

(From left) Malaysia's Pandelela Rinong, China's Shi Tingmao and Cao Yuan, Britain's Tom Daley and Jack Laugher attend a press conference on Wednesday in Beijing. Photo: Courtesy of the Water Cube

Chinese diving stars are eyeing the FINA Diving World Series in Beijing as a chance to maintain their form after finishing off an ­intense winter training session.China, considered the dominant force in world diving, will send a star-studded squad to the Beijing event, which will be held Thursday to Saturday at the Water Cube.Cao Yuan, one of China's star divers, said he hopes he can keep good form at the event."I hope we can keep our form at the Water Cube," Cao told reporters. He will compete not only in platform events but also springboard.Last week Cao contributed three gold medals - men's three-meter springboard, three-meter springboard synchro and 10-meter platform synchro - to the team, who made a clean sweep of all 10 golds at the first leg of the diving series in Sagamihara, Japan.Veteran Wang Han, who once paired with retired "Diving Queen" Guo Jingjing, will partner with Shi Tingmao in the women's synchro springboard. Shi is a champion in the discipline as she won at all legs of the 2018 series.For the Chinese athletes, avoiding injury is also a top priority, as the national aquatics championships, which also acts as a qualifying event for the World Championships, looms in April.British diving star Tom Daley will join in the Beijing section. Daley returned to international competition last week after taking a career break as he and his husband became parents last year. The pair had their boy via a surrogate.Daley will face China's Yang Jian in the men's 10-meter ­platform. Yang, 2018 World Series champion, beat Daley to win gold in Japan with an impressive final dive, while Russia's Aleksandr Bondar came third.The British star will also pair with compatriot female diver Grace Reid to vie for a podium finish in the mixed three-meter springboard synchro.The Chinese impact on the sport not only shows in competitions. Former Chinese diving star Chen Ruolin, who retired in 2017 with longtime injuries, has been named chief of referees for the Beijing event, organizers said Wednesday.After the Beijing event, the series moves to Montreal, Canada from April 26 to 28, then Kazan, Russia from May 10 to 12 and London, England from May 17 to 19.The event marks the ninth edition of the Water Cube hosting the diving series since 2009. The venue will change into the "Ice Cube" for curling events during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.