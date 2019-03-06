Third batch of major foreign investment projects in China due this year

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/3/6

China will further shorten the negative list for foreign investment, reducing the number of sectors where foreign investment is restricted. The country will also launch the third batch of major foreign investment projects this year as part of its consistent attempt to open up the economy, a senior official of the country's top economic planner said on Wednesday.



Under the new negative list, Chinese policymakers will further open up the agriculture, mining, manufacturing and services sectors, and allow wholly foreign-funded enterprises to operate in more sectors, Ning Jizhe, deputy head of the



All foreign-owned enterprises will be given pre-establishment national treatment in China. They will be treated equally in government procurement, standard setting, industrial policy, technology policy, certificate permits, registration and financing, according to Ning.



Ning also said at the conference that this year, China will introduce the third batch of major foreign investment projects in new energies, advanced manufacturing, petrochemicals and electronic information industries. The country will support those projects not only in land use and energy use but also in speeding up the approval process.



Chinese lawmakers are scheduled to deliberate and vote on a new Foreign Investment Law at this year's annual National People's Congress sessions. Ning said the new law will establish mechanisms that facilitate and protect foreign investment, such as including terms that protect the intellectual property rights of foreign investors and ban forced technology transfer via any administrative measures.





