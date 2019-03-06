Eased tension on Korean Peninsula helps border travel in Northeast China

Snow-covered Changbai Mountain in the Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture of Northeast China's Jilin Province Photo: VCG

The eased tension between North Korea and South Korea has promoted tourism in the Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture of China's Northeast Jilin Province, an official said.Yanbian will have to better utilize its tourist resources and make the sector a breakthrough point to enhance China-North Korea friendship, said Li Donghao, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and Vice Chairman of the CPPCC Yanbian Autonomous Prefectural Committee.Border tours and cross-border trips are major parts of Yanbian's tourist industry. Whether tourism can flourish in Yanbian, which lies on the border between China and North Korea, is closely related to the situation of the Korean Peninsula , Li said in an interview with local media thepaper.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a historic summit in April, 2018.Easing tension on the peninsula has brought new opportunities to border tourism, according to Li. As of February 10, Yanbian had seen 834,800 tourist arrivals during the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, a 21.8-percent increase year-on-year, the website of the People's Government of Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture showed.Li also called for Yanbian to plan to seize burgeoning opportunities and raise local tourism to a new level. The Changbai Mountain range within Yanbian Autonomous Prefecture has not only beautiful natural scenery, but also history and culture, as well as touching legends. Yanbian could fully utilize these tourist resources to benefit both China and North Korea and further contribute to China-North Korea friendship, Li said.