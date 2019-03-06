Intelligent transformation urgently needed in China's manufacturing sector: Lenovo CEO

Yang Yuanqing, CEO of Lenovo Group Photo: Courtesy of Lenovo

Traditional manufacturing companies should take full advantage of market opportunities and promote intelligent transformation in the 5G era, to stimulate industry creativity and efficiency and become the new drivers of China's economic growth, said Lenovo CEO Yang Yuanqing, a deputy of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC).Yang's remarks come amid China's shift from quantity-led to quality-driven growth, which might lead to slower GDP growth, and diminishing advantages in labor and land costs. China has lowered its economic growth target this year to between 6 and 6.5 percent, according to the Government Work Report delivered on Tuesday. The target last year was about 6.5 percent.Against this backdrop, industrial upgrading is an urgent task for China's manufacturing industry, and the transformation should cover the whole industry chain and catch up with advanced global levels, Yang said, adding that intelligence could empower China's manufacturing industry.Yang said that China should continue to strengthen the protection of intellectual property rights and improve enforcement of the anti-monopoly law.Lenovo Group, the world's largest personal computer maker, has posted better-than-expected quarterly results. The company delivered a strong performance with the highest quarterly revenue in four years of $14 billion in its third fiscal quarter, which ended on December 31, 2018.