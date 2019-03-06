Maduro calls for mass protests

Venezuelan president declares state of emergency

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Tuesday called for mass demonstrations on Saturday to protest US imperialism.



Maduro said he chose the date because on March 9, 2015, then US president Barack Obama signed an executive order that labeled Venezuela as "an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security" of the United States and declared a state of emergency.



"I have decreed it as the day of Venezuelan anti-imperialism and we are going into the streets," Maduro said, calling on supporters to take part in the demonstrations.



Maduro also said he will be making "important announcements" on Friday during a rally marking International Women's Day.



Maduro spoke at a ceremony in honor of Hugo Chavez, the late president and reformist leader who died on March 5, 2013.



During the ceremony, Maduro paid tribute to members of the military for fending off the US-backed opposition's attempts on February 23 to force US aid convoys through the country's borders, despite a government ban.



Maduro had rejected the aid as a cover for covert US military action against his government.



The military leaders were being decorated "for their victory this past February 23, Saturday of sovereignty, of the defense of peace," said Maduro.



Venezuela is facing "the most powerful imperialist aggression ever unleashed" against a country, he said.



The border standoff was the latest incident in the ongoing power struggle between the ruling socialist party and the right-wing opposition, which wants Maduro to step down.



Juan Guaido, head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly who declared himself "interim president" in January, has also called for protests on Saturday.



Venezuelans expect negotiation and dialogue instead of foreign intervention in the country's political standoff as the opposition leader Juan Guaido returned to Venezuela on Monday.



Guaido flew back to Caracas on Monday after more than a week abroad.



He then attended a rally and called for massive protests on Saturday.





