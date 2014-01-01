Hundreds of travelers stranded in Nairobi airport

Hundreds of travelers were stranded at Nairobi's international airport Wednesday as riot police were deployed and tear gas fired to disperse striking workers.



With flights grounded since midnight, passengers were advised Wednesday morning not to come to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport - East Africa's busiest according to the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) - until further notice.



"Kenya Airways regrettably wishes to inform its customers and the general public that due to the illegal strike by Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KUWA), the airline will be experiencing disruptions in normal flight operations," a company statement said.



Inside the terminals, strikers faced off with police who fired tear gas as they moved in to arrest union officials they accused of inciting workers.



Passengers waiting for flights, some for hours, were asked to leave the airport, and gathered in parking and waiting areas outside.



"I have been here since 3 am, and there is no flight, there is no information, we have just been told now to wait for communication," stranded passenger Mercy Mwai told AFP.



Another, Christine, questioned: "Why are police using unnecessary force with tear gas at an airport?"



Some passengers received medical treatment on-site for tear gas inhalation, according to an AFP journalist at the airport.





