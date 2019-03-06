Beijing urges dialogue to resolve Korean Peninsula spat

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang (Photo: VCG)

China hopes all parties concerned can adhere to political dialogue to resolve the Korean Peninsula issue, meet each other halfway and work together to promote the denuclearization of the peninsula.



Lu Kang, spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry, told Wednesday's media briefing that since past year North Korea has taken some positive measures toward denuclearization, which is worth applauding.



Lu made the remakes following reports that North Korea has restored part of a rocket test site which it pledged to dismantle during last year's Kim-Trump summit.



AFP reported on Tuesday that the reconstruction work was underway at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station at Tongchang-ri.



"We have observed that after the second summit between North Korea leader Kim Jong-un and the US President Donald Trump in Hanoi, both sides have expressed the willingness to continue the dialogue. This attitude is constructive and the international communities should acknowledge their efforts in this direction," Lu said.



The second summit between the two leaders concluded on February 28 in Vietnam's capital without a deal. Both sides were unable to reach an agreement on how far North Korea's denuclearization should go before lifting sanctions.



After the second summit, North Korea's official media said Kim and Trump had decided to continue talks. The US State Department spokesperson also told media outlets that they remain "in regular contact" with North Korea.



