Nuclear production leads to clean, safe and massive hydrogen output in the future: CPPCC member

View of the fourth unit of Jiangsu Tianwan Nuclear Power Station in Lianyungang, East China's Jiangsu Province on Saturday. China plans to build eight nuclear reactors at the station. Construction of the Tianwan project started in 1999, and it is the largest technical and economic cooperation project between China and Russia. Photo: VCG

Nuclear hydrogen production is the future direction of energy production technology reform, said Qian Tianlin, a member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and director of Technology and Information Department of the China National Nuclear Corporation.Hydrogen energy has been seen as the clean energy that has the most potential in the 21st century, and is the future direction of strategic energy development for humankind. Since the 1990s, many countries have promulgated a series of support policies to promote the development of hydrogen energy, thepaper.cn reported Wednesday.Nowadays, the world relies heavily on reforming fossil fuel to produce hydrogen, which is unable to produce hydrogen effectively, in large quantities and without carbon emissions in the future, Qian said.On the contrary, nuclear energy, as a clean primary energy, uses water as the raw material, which is safe and can produce in large quantities while producing no greenhouse gases. It will be a vital plan to massively produce hydrogen in the future, according to Qian.Given the important effects and position of nuclear energy and hydrogen energy in future energy system, Qian proposed that hydrogen production technology using nuclear reactors should be included in national major science and technology projects.He noted that the high temperature gas-cooled reactor independently developed by China is widely recognized as the most suitable reactor to produce hydrogen.He said that the country should carry out a 60-megawatt high temperature gas-cooled reactor nuclear project as soon as possible.The country has already built and put into use a 10-megawatt high temperature gas-cooled reactor, and is estimated to establish a 200,000-kilowatt HTGR power station in 2020, according to Qian.