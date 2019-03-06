Foreign ownership limit likely to be relaxed on Chinese A shares: analysts

Photo: VCG

The 30-percent upper limit for foreign ownership of A-share listed companies is likely to be relaxed by Chinese market regulators, if there are more cases where ownership nears the limit, analysts said.As more foreign capital moves into China's continuously opening A-share market, more challenges may emerge and the country will roll out more reforms to facilitate and protect foreign investments, they noted.The remarks come as overseas investors were stopped from buying shares in Shenzhen-listed Han's Laser Technology as the offshore ownership level neared the 30 percent cap, according to a report from sina.com on Tuesday.The first similar suspension involved Shanghai International Airport in May 2015, half a year after the opening of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, the report said."So far, there have been just two cases, but there's a rising possibility that more will occur. Discussion of relaxing the limit might start in 2019, if more cases emerge," said Li Daxiao, chief economist at Shenzhen-based Yingda Securities.More foreign cash is expected to flow in as index provider MSCI is increasing the weight of A shares in some of its indices, experts noted. But they cautioned that inflows of foreign capital are bringing opportunities and challenges to China's capital market.To attract more long-term investment in the A-share market, China raised the A-share foreign ownership limit for Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (QFII) from 20 percent to 30 percent in 2012.Foreign investment through the connect program linking Hong Kong and exchanges on the Chinese mainland is considered the major driver of A-shares' surge since the Chinese Lunar New Year.The Shanghai Composite Index has risen from 2,465 points at the beginning of this year to 3,102 points on Wednesday, while the Shenzhen Component Index rose from 7,149 points to 9,700 points.Northbound capital through stock link programs reached about 121 billion yuan ($18.06 billion) in the first two months of this year, according to the Shanghai Securities News on Tuesday.The reform of the A-share market is being pushed by evolving external conditions, but the goal is to establish a healthy and resilient market step-by-step, Liu Xuezhi, a senior expert in macroeconomics at Bank of Communications, told the Global Times on Wednesday.China shares the same goal of building a healthier, opener, freer and more resilient market with foreign investors, Liu noted.