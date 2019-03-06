Securities, high-tech shares rise after release of Government Work Report in China

High-technology companies, including sectors like intelligent computing and the Industrial Internet of Things, as well as securities shares soared on Wednesday after the contents of the 2019 Government Work Report sent positive signals to the market.



"The government's strategic positioning of the capital market, expectations of looser monetary policy and more active fiscal policy, which were all reflected in the report, are helping the A-share bull market unfold," Yang Delong, chief economist at the Shenzhen-based First Seafront Fund Management Co, told the Global Times on Wednesday.



Securities shares jumped 6.25 percent on Wednesday, with companies like TF Securities and Nanjing Securities gaining by the 10-percent daily limit. The two companies' shares also surged on Tuesday.



Shares in the Industrial Internet of Things rose 5.1 percent on Wednesday. Kyland, a domestic solutions provider to the sector, rose by the daily limit.



According to the 2019 Government Work Report, China plans to establish a science and technology innovation board that will conduct trials of an IPO registration system. China also plans to reform and improve the basic systems of the capital market to promote the sound, steady development of multi-tiered capital markets.



In the report, the government also released plans to cut the value-added tax rate of 16 percent for manufacturing and other industries to 13 percent.



"Now it's definite that a bull market has arrived in the A-share market," Yang said.





