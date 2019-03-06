China to maintain momentum of sound development: official

He Lifeng (C), head of the National Development and Reform Commission, Ning Jizhe (2nd R) and Lian Weiliang (2nd L), both deputy heads of the commission, attend a press conference on advancing the high-quality development of China's economy for the second session of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

China's economy will continue to maintain the momentum of sound development, as the country has announced a raft of measures in the government work report to boost development in 2019, an official said Wednesday.He Lifeng, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, made the comment at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual legislative session.