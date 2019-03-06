China to maintain momentum of sound development: official

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/6 22:32:39

He Lifeng (C), head of the National Development and Reform Commission, Ning Jizhe (2nd R) and Lian Weiliang (2nd L), both deputy heads of the commission, attend a press conference on advancing the high-quality development of China's economy for the second session of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

China's economy will continue to maintain the momentum of sound development, as the country has announced a raft of measures in the government work report to boost development in 2019, an official said Wednesday.

He Lifeng, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, made the comment at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual legislative session.

