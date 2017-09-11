China ready for challenges

A couple wait for customers at their wholesale shop in Yiwu International Trade City in Yiwu, East China's Zhejiang Province. Photo: VCG

Rebooting confidence

Real actions

It caused a dilemma for Xu, who runs a small firm in the manufacturing hub of Dongguan, South China's Guangdong Province, when he tried to hire workers.Costs for human labor were rising, the talent he needed was hard to come by and robots were too expensive. And there was little help."It is so hard for small and medium-sized companies to raise any funds," Xu told the Global Times on Tuesday, noting that his company was eligible for a 20,000-yuan ($2,980.5) loan from the bank which was just a fraction of the 400,000 yuan he needed for one robot.Xu, who refused to be fully named, is hardly alone in his struggles.As the Chinese economy is undergoes deep transformation and reforms aimed at more sustainable high-quality growth, many companies across the country feel the same pain: rising costs, shrinking overseas demand and dried-up funding for more expansion.Their problems are so widespread that they have received much attention at the ongoing legislative and political consultative sessions in Beijing where top officials are meeting for policies to stabilize economic growth after cutting the growth target to between 6 and 6.5 percent this year from a hard 6.5 percent in 2018."We will let market entities, especially small and micro businesses, feel the weight of their burden being meaningfully lightened," Premier Li Keqiang said in his annual Government Work Report on Tuesday, showing that top policymakers are acutely aware of these deep problems and confident in addressing them.While the attention and especially supportive measures are welcome, they also highlight the struggles of private companies, which contribute about 60 percent of China's GDP, and shed some light on the broader problems for the world's second largest economy.In Yiwu, East China's Zhejiang Province, another manufacturing hub, Shi Xinyu, who used to export everything from toilet paper to saddles to the US market, is having a hard time finding a new market as he tries to shift focus from the US to other markets during the China-US trade war."I'm in talks with authorities in Vietnam now about some business plans but so far there is no result," Shi told the Global Times on Tuesday, noting that "we might need the help of the [Chinese government] to find more overseas markets."If Shi and Xu are still trying to find a way forward, other business owners are ducking risks."I just don't know where to start because of all the uncertainties. So I feel it's more comfortable for me to just focus on what I have got already," Dong Dong, who runs a small hotel in Beijing, told the Global Times."The biggest problem for the Chinese economy is not the trade war, exports or investment. It is the private sector," Tian Yun, vice president of the Beijing Economic Operation Associations, told the Global Times on Tuesday."If we can take all means to reboot private companies' confidence and encourage them to invest rather than moving capital out, all the other problems are easy to solve."In the Government Work Report, China's top policymakers seem to acutely aware of these troubles and decided to take them head on."This is rare that the report spent such a big chuck talking about the problems and offering solutions," Tian said. "It means the top leadership are both pragmatic and confident in addressing them."In the report, Li offered pointed measures to address these problems, from 2 trillion yuan in tax and fee cuts through a 100 billion yuan fund for skills training to a 30-percent raise in bank loans to small and micro companies.The premier called for streamlined administrative processes for businesses which would leave companies more time to do business "and less time chasing approvals.""Listening to the report, there is a lot of hope. There are a lot of things in the report that would be great for my business," Shi said, "but I hope they translate into real actions and benefits."At the end of last year when troubling signs started to surface, China had already moved to ease the burden on companies. And some have already seen the benefits."There were a lot of talks last year, but starting this year, we feel the effect of fee and tax cuts," Shen, who owns a packaging company in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, said. He asked not to be fully named.Shen said he attended policy sessions organized by the city to learn about the new policies. "Under the new policies, my company will pay 50,000 yuan less each year," he said.