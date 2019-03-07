Turkey, Iran to launch joint operation against PKK: minister

Turkey and Iran plan to conduct a joint operation against Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Wednesday.



He told state-run Anadolu Agency that some Iranian officials recently came to Turkey to discuss the joint counter-terrorism operation.



The minister underlined the importance to keep open communication channels between the intelligence of Ankara and Tehran.



"There are about 700 terrorists in the country, and 12 people entered Turkey since January," Soylu said, noting the PKK "is going through the most difficult period in its history."



Turkey has taken intensive measures to prevent the entry of terrorists on its borders, he said.



The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU, resumed its 30-year armed campaign against the Turkish state in July 2015 after a brief reconciliation period.

