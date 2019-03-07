China's Ministry of Culture
and Tourism led a delegation of more than 80 members representing different localities, tourism businesses and aviation companies to the ITB Berlin 2019, presenting the tourism brand "Beautiful China".
The international travel trade show, ITB Berlin, kicked off here on Wednesday, drawing around 10,000 tourism companies from 181 countries and regions worldwide.
At an opening ceremony of China's booth at the trade show on Wednesday, Chen Ping, Minister Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Germany, welcomed global visitors to visit China for great diversity of landscapes and culture, local cuisines, and to experience common people's daily lives.
Chen said Chinese visitors made nearly 1.6 million visits to Germany in 2018, a year-on-year increase of 2.3 percent, with each visitor staying in Germany for 1.9 days in average, citing statistics from German statistical authorities.
Francoise Hauser, a German author and journalist, shared her experiences in her China trips at the opening ceremony, saying the progresses China made in past decades were unbelievable, which made traveling in the country much easier.
Besides, China is an extremely safe country and the younger generation speak good English, Hauser said.
The travel trade show is scheduled from March 6 to March 10.