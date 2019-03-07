China among most important markets for Moldova's wine in 2018

China became the second largest market for Moldova's wine export in 2018, accounting for some 17 percent of the latter's total export, according to data released Wednesday at the National Viniculture Conference in Chisinau, capital of Moldova.



The value of Moldovan wine exports reached 168 million US dollars, up 11 percent from the average of the last three years, the official data showed.



Most of Moldovan wine, worth 11.99 million dollars, was exported to Romania, followed by China and Poland, with exports amounting to 9.76 million and 9.71 million dollars, respectively.



The Czech Republic, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Canada and Belarus are among other major countries importing Moldovan wine.



The wine export accounts for 2 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), 6 percent of the total exports and 14 percent of the volume of agri-food products produced in the country, Gheorghe Arpentin, director of the National Office of Vine and Wine in Moldova, told the National Viniculture Conference.



According to specialists, the harvest of last year was so good that it placed Moldova on the 19th place among the wine producers worldwide.

