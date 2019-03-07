Pompeo meets with UN special envoy on Syria issues

US State Department said Wednesday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the conflict in Syria with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen here on Tuesday.



According to a statement issued by the State Department, Pompeo and Pedersen discussed US support for the UN-led political process under United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254.



"The Secretary reiterated the administration's strong support for the UN's efforts to reinvigorate efforts towards a political solution, including constitutional reform and the need for credible preparations for free and fair elections," the statement said.



Pompeo also emphasized in the statement that the United States' interest in de-escalating the conflict to save lives and provide space for the political process.



At a UN Security Council meeting last week, Pedersen said "a real peace process in Syria needs to be owned by the Syrians for it to be sustainable."



Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said last month that the role of the UN is welcomed only when it is based on respecting the sovereignty of the country.

