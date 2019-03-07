Farmers work in the field in Shimen Village, Daliang Township, Rong'an County of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 6, 2019. This Wednesday marks the day of "Jingzhe", literally meaning the waking of insects, which is the third one of the 24 solar terms on Chinese Lunar Calendar. With the temperature rising, farmers are busy with their farm work. (Xinhua/Tan Kaixing)

Aerial photo taken on March 6, 2019 shows farmers planting traditional Chinese medicine herbs in Dachen Village, Weigang Township, Qiaocheng District of Bozhou, east China's Anhui Province. This Wednesday marks the day of "Jingzhe", literally meaning the waking of insects, which is the third one of the 24 solar terms on Chinese Lunar Calendar. With the temperature rising, farmers are busy with their farm work. (Xinhua/Zhang Yanlin)

A farmer operates an agricultural drone to spray pesticides in Jinsuo Township, Sihong County of Suqian, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 6, 2019. This Wednesday marks the day of "Jingzhe", literally meaning the waking of insects, which is the third one of the 24 solar terms on Chinese Lunar Calendar. With the temperature rising, farmers are busy with their farm work. (Xinhua/Zhang Lianhua)

A worker of a local farm prunes the fruit trees in Jingxing County, Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, March 6, 2019. This Wednesday marks the day of "Jingzhe", literally meaning the waking of insects, which is the third one of the 24 solar terms on Chinese Lunar Calendar. With the temperature rising, farmers are busy with their farm work. (Xinhua/Liang Zidong)

A farmer works in the field in Sanling Village, Long'an Township of Luocheng Mulam Autonomous County, Hechi, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 6, 2019. This Wednesday marks the day of "Jingzhe", literally meaning the waking of insects, which is the third one of the 24 solar terms on Chinese Lunar Calendar. With the temperature rising, farmers are busy with their farm work. (Xinhua/Wu Yaorong)

A farm worker weeds in the field in Jingxing County, Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, March 6, 2019. This Wednesday marks the day of "Jingzhe", literally meaning the waking of insects, which is the third one of the 24 solar terms on Chinese Lunar Calendar. With the temperature rising, farmers are busy with their farm work. (Xinhua/Liang Zidong)

Farmers tidy up mulching film in Jinsuo Township, Sihong County, Suqian, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 6, 2019. This Wednesday marks the day of "Jingzhe", literally meaning the waking of insects, which is the third one of the 24 solar terms on Chinese Lunar Calendar. With the temperature rising, farmers are busy with their farm work. (Xinhua/Zhang Lianhua)