Scenery seen from China's research icebreaker Xuelong on South China Sea

China's research icebreaker Xuelong sails on the South China Sea, March 6, 2019. China's research icebreaker Xuelong, carrying members of China's 35th research mission to Antarctica, sailed on the South China Sea on Wednesday and is expected to return to Shanghai six days later. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

Photo taken on March 5, 2019 shows the evening glow seen from China's research icebreaker Xuelong on the South China Sea. China's research icebreaker Xuelong, carrying members of China's 35th research mission to Antarctica, sailed on the South China Sea on Wednesday and is expected to return to Shanghai six days later. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

