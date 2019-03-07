Chinese federation holds Women's Day gathering

A meeting hosted by the All-China Women's Federation is held to mark International Women's Day in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

China Wednesday held a meeting to mark International Women's Day that falls on March 8 and honor the nation's female role models.Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan attended the meeting, which was hosted by the All-China Women's Federation (ACWF).Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of the National Working Committee on Children and Women under State Council, said she hoped women would strengthen their ideals and convictions, develop solid skills, carry forward traditional virtues and contribute to a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.Shen Yueyue, vice chair of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress and president of ACWF, presided over the event.