Farmers plow fields at Laozhai Village of Xindian Town in Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 6, 2019. This Wednesday marks the day of "Jingzhe", literally meaning the waking of insects, which is the third one of the 24 solar terms on Chinese Lunar Calendar. With the temperature rising, farmers are busy with their farm work. (Xinhua/Hu Panxue)

Aerial photo taken on March 6, 2019 shows a farmer working with a tractor in fields at Xinghuliu Village of Jiazhai Town in Chiping County, east China's Shandong Province. This Wednesday marks the day of "Jingzhe", literally meaning the waking of insects, which is the third one of the 24 solar terms on Chinese Lunar Calendar. With the temperature rising, farmers are busy with their farm work. (Xinhua/Zhao Yuguo)

Aerial photo taken on March 6, 2019 shows a farmer plowing fields at Jiajiao Village of Xingren Town in Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. This Wednesday marks the day of "Jingzhe", literally meaning the waking of insects, which is the third one of the 24 solar terms on Chinese Lunar Calendar. With the temperature rising, farmers are busy with their farm work. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaohai)

Farmers work in fields at Panguanzhuang Village of Shuiguo Town in Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, March 6, 2019. This Wednesday marks the day of "Jingzhe", literally meaning the waking of insects, which is the third one of the 24 solar terms on Chinese Lunar Calendar. With the temperature rising, farmers are busy with their farm work. (Xinhua/Sun Zhongzhe)

Aerial photo taken on March 6, 2019 shows farmers planting vegetable in fields at Manxi Village of Baini Town in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province. This Wednesday marks the day of "Jingzhe", literally meaning the waking of insects, which is the third one of the 24 solar terms on Chinese Lunar Calendar. With the temperature rising, farmers are busy with their farm work. (Xinhua/He Chunyu)

Aerial photo taken on March 6, 2019 shows farmers working in fields at Gangdong Village of Nangang Township in Guanyun County, east China's Jiangsu Province. This Wednesday marks the day of "Jingzhe", literally meaning the waking of insects, which is the third one of the 24 solar terms on Chinese Lunar Calendar. With the temperature rising, farmers are busy with their farm work. (Xinhua/Wu Chenguang)

Aerial photo taken on March 6, 2019 shows farmers working in fields at Huili Village of Shexian County in Handan, north China's Hebei Province. This Wednesday marks the day of "Jingzhe", literally meaning the waking of insects, which is the third one of the 24 solar terms on Chinese Lunar Calendar. With the temperature rising, farmers are busy with their farm work. (Xinhua/Hao Qunying)

A farmer plows fields at Fujia Village in Qingzhou, east China's Shandong Province, on March 6, 2019. This Wednesday marks the day of "Jingzhe", literally meaning the waking of insects, which is the third one of the 24 solar terms on Chinese Lunar Calendar. With the temperature rising, farmers are busy with their farm work. (Xinhua/Wang Jilin)