Russia FM says supports unity of Gulf region

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at a press conference in Kuwait City, capital of Kuwait, on March 6, 2019. Russia supports all efforts of Kuwait and welcomes means to preserve the unity of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday. (Photo:Xinhua)

Russia supports all efforts of Kuwait and welcomes means to preserve the unity of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, said on Wednesday.He made the remarks at a press conference held at Kuwait's Foreign Ministry. Lavrov said that his talks in Kuwait dealt with the developments in the Gulf region and the Russian proposal to guarantee the security and stability of the region and between the GCC countries and Iran.The visit to the region comes within the framework of regular visits to exchange consultation on the most important developments, he noted.For the Palestinian issue, Lavrov expressed his concern about the U.S.-proposed "Deal of the Century," saying that it will fail to find a solution to the Palestinian issue.As of the cooperation between Russia and Kuwait, Lavrov revealed that there will be a Russia-Kuwait parliamentary cooperation on various issues of common concern.He added that the Russian Investment Fund and Kuwait Investment Authority are discussing investment projects estimated at 200 million U.S. dollars, pointing out that Moscow also supports military cooperation with Kuwait.Lavrov stressed the importance of exerting more efforts to cement cooperation, expand bilateral trade, enhance investment, and implement promising joint projects.For his part, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah said that they held in-depth bilateral discussions, which dealt with the growing economic relations, regional and international issues, security and political situations, and joint efforts aimed at restoring security and stability in the region.He said that the political process in Syria is of Kuwait's concern, pointing out that the Syrian efforts should be combined to get the country out of crisis.