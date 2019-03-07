Triplets of black-and-white ruffed lemur meet public in south China's Guangdong

Triplets of black-and-white ruffed lemur eat food on tree branches at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, March 6, 2019. China's first successfully-bred black-and-white ruffed lemur triplets met the public Wednesday after nearly 10 months of intensive care since their birth. The black-and-white ruffed lemur is listed as a critically endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). (Photo:Xinhua)

