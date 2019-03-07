Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo held in Texas, U.S.

A Mutton Bustin contestant holds onto a sheep during his ride at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Houston, Texas, the United States, on March 5, 2019. Mutton Bustin is similar to children's version of bronc riding or bull riding. Assistants will help the children get onto the sheep and they hold onto the sheep as long as they can by grabbing the wool and clutching legs around the sheep. Winner will receive a belt buckle---just like the cowboys at rodeo---as an award. (Photo:Xinhua)

A Mutton Bustin contestant holds onto the sheep during her ride at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Houston, Texas, the United States, on March 5, 2019. Mutton Bustin is similar to children's version of bronc riding or bull riding. Assistants will help the children get onto the sheep and they hold onto the sheep as long as they can by grabbing the wool and clutching legs around the sheep. Winner will receive a belt buckle---just like the cowboys at rodeo---as an award. (Photo:Xinhua)

Mutton Bustin contestants wait for the sheep-riding event to start at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Houston, Texas, the United States, on March 5, 2019. Mutton Bustin is similar to children's version of bronc riding or bull riding. Assistants will help the children get onto the sheep and they hold onto the sheep as long as they can by grabbing the wool and clutching legs around the sheep. Winner will receive a belt buckle---just like the cowboys at rodeo---as an award. (Photo:Xinhua)