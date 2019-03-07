Electric, hybrid cars highlight at Geneva Int'l Motor Show

Photo taken on March 6, 2019 shows the Fiat Centoventi electric concept at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland. Electric cars and hybrid cars are highlights at this year's Geneva International Motor Show, which will open to the public from March 7 to 17. (Photo:Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 6, 2019 shows the Pininfarina Battista Electric Hypercar at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland.

Photo taken on March 6, 2019 shows the Arcfox-GT electric vehicle at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland.

Photo taken on March 6, 2019 shows the Audi e-tron GT concept car at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland.

Photo taken on March 6, 2019 shows the New Peugeot e-208 Allure at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland.

Photo taken on March 6, 2019 shows the new Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland.

Photo taken on March 6, 2019 shows the all-electric Polestar 2 at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland.

Photo taken on March 6, 2019 shows the Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland.