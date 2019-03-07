China's Wang Jianjiahe breaks women's 1,500m freestyle Asian record

Chinese swimmer Wang Jianjiahe clocked 15 minutes and 46.69 seconds to win the women's 1,500m freestyle of the 2019 Pro Swim Series Des Moines stop on Wednesday.



By winning the title, the 16-year-old also broke the Chinese and Asian records. Both records were previously held by Wang's Chinese teammate, Li Bingjie, who came in third in the event with a time of 16:19.71. Li held the records at 15:52.87.



Wang's result is the second best this season, only one second behind American swimmer Katie Ledecky, who clocked 15:45.59 at the first stop of the Pro Series in Knoxville in January.

