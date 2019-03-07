Russia: Ceremonial event marks Maslenitsa

Three children perform traditional Russian dancing on stage. Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

The Russian Cultural Center in Beijing hosted a ceremonial event on Tuesday to celebrate Maslenitsa ("Butter Week" or "Pancake Week"), the Russian holiday that marks the end of winter. The event drew the participation of around a hundred people to take a glimpse of the music and dancing performances as well as enjoy the desserts. Diplomats, government officials, media and friendly groups were invited to the event to enjoy this special occasion. In addition to the Russian performances, Chinese musician Wu Xuemeng played the Zheng, an ancient Chinese stringed instrument, and Kabazieva Assem from Kazakhstan presented the song "the World Around Us." The counselor of the Russian Embassy in China and the Director of the Russian Cultural Center in Beijing Olga Melnikova, gave remarks, in which she introduced the origin and traditions of Maslenitsa, which is highly valued in Russia.