Czech and Israel: Embassies commemorate the Holocaust

Michael Tal gives a lecture to the audience at the Holocaust memorial event at the Czech Embassy in Beijing. Photo: Courtesy of the Israeli Embassy in Beijing.

In honor of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which was established by the United Nations in 2005, the Czech and Israeli embassies in Beijing jointly held a Holocaust memorial event on February 28. The event included a lecture by Michael Tal, curator and director of the Artifacts department of Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum, titled "Personal Stories from Theresienstadt Ghetto." The lecture tells stories and presents pictures of personal items and different artworks made by Jewish people who lived in the ghetto during the Holocaust. Theresienstadt was a concentration camp established by the Nazis during WWII in Terezín, located in the once German-occupied Czechoslovakia. More than 159,000 Jews, first from Czechoslavakia, and later from Germany, Austria, Holland, Denmark, Slovakia, and Hungary, were deported to Theresienstadt. The event also introduced a special exhibition, telling the story of artworks created during the holocaust in the Theresienstadt Ghetto. Several ambassadors from European countries including the German Ambassador to China, Clemens von Goetze, attended the event.