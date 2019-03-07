Female special police show skills ahead of International Women's Day

Members of a female special police taskforce of the Chongqing Public Security Bureau show their skills, including combat and firearm use, in an open day event on March 6, 2019, as part of activities to mark International Women's Day on March 8. (Photo: China News Service)

