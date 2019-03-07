A-share investor sentiment stays bullish despite Huawei's face-off against US govt

Stock investors at an outlet of China Galaxy Securities Co in Beijing's Xicheng district on Thursday morning Photo: Li Qiaoyi/GT

Positive sentiment seems to have permeated almost every corner of the Chinese mainland stock market which saw trading volumes hit 1.1 trillion yuan ($163.92 billion) on Thursday, shrugging off concerns over Huawei's face-off against the US government.By close of market, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index finished up 0.14 percent to 3,106.42 points. As of close of market on Thursday, the index had risen nearly 20 percent since February 1.Trade volumes on the two stock bourses in Shanghai and Shenzhen surpassed 1.1 trillion yuan. Trading activity has been brisk since the volumes topped 1 trillion yuan on February 25 for the first time since November 2015.Behind the trading volume surge are investors, both retail and institutional, chasing the rallying markets.Especially worth noting is that continued efforts to open the doors wider to foreign investment are believed to have prompted the heightened interest from foreign institutional investors.In a statement on its website on Tuesday, China's securities regulator announced it would offer the IMF access to the country's capital markets via the yuan-denominated Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor scheme.In a sign of the frenzy, foreign buy orders for shares in a Shenzhen stock under the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect have been blocked, as the proportion of the company's shares held by foreign investors exceeded 28 percent on Tuesday.On top of that, a multitude of retail investors, the mainstay of the A-share market, have shown unbridled enthusiasm for the revived market.At an outlet of China Galaxy Securities Co in Beijing's Xicheng district, which opened in August 1990, one of the earliest in the country, a number of retired stock investors filled the little shabby hall on Thursday morning, either using the computers provided or gazing intently at their smartphones."I started investing in stocks in 2007, and now is a good time to buy," Deng Yi, a migrant worker in his 50s from Wenshan in Southwest China's Yunnan Province, told the Global Times.Describing himself as almost a full-time day trader who would do odd jobs after the market's close, Deng was satisfied with his recent earnings from his stock trades, albeit the total amount of money he put into the stock market totaled only several thousand yuan.