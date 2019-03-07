Reporters wear VR glasses to cover Two Sessions

A reporter wears virtual reality (VR) glasses while covering the second session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. The VR glasses can record the voice of the wearer, and the tiny camera installed on the frame of the glasses can capture high-definition videos. (Photo/China News Service)

