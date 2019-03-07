In pics: wild birds protection in central China's Henan

Two golden pheasants sport in the woods at Mengcun Village in Ruyang County, central China's Henan province, on March 5, 2019. Mengcun Village is located in the Funiu Mountain. It is usually hit by snowfall in the winters and wild birds are lack of food. Wang Liuji, a 59-year-old forest ranger of the village, feeds birds with his family's foodstuffs, a move which has made him known as "the uncle of birds". The gathering of wild birds has attracted many photographers. Wang organizes them to take photos in appropriate positions without disturbing the birds and protecting their living environment. Wang's action to protect birds is supported by the local government and also personally increases his incomes by providing food and lodging for photographers. (Photo:Xinhua)

Golden pheasants rest on a stump at Mengcun Village in Ruyang County, central China's Henan province, on March 5, 2019.

Wang Liuji sends lunch to photographers at Mengcun Village in Ruyang County, central China's Henan province, on March 5, 2019.

Wang Liuji introduces wild birds' habits to photographers at Mengcun Village in Ruyang County, central China's Henan province, on March 5, 2019.

Wang Liuji puts food for wild birds at Mengcun Village in Ruyang County, central China's Henan province, on March 5, 2019.

Wang Liuji talks on the phone with a photographer at Mengcun Village in Ruyang County, central China's Henan province, on March 5, 2019.