A farmer works in the field at Jianshe Village in Chishui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 6, 2019. This Wednesday marks the day of "Jingzhe", literally meaning the waking of insects, which is the third one of the 24 solar terms on Chinese Lunar Calendar. With the temperature rising, farmers are busy with their farm work. (Photo:Xinhua)

A farmer works in the field at Liuxi Village of Liucun Township in Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, March 6, 2019.

A farmer ploughs the field at Liuzhuang Village of Cishan Township in Wu'an, north China's Hebei Province, March 6, 2019.

A farmer carries sugarcane at Yingcun Village of Rong'an County in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 6, 2019.

A farmer waters vegetable in the field at Cishan Erjie Village, Cishan Township in Wu'an, north China's Hebei Province, March 6, 2019.

A farmer sprays farm chemical in the field of cole flower at Shixia Village of Renshou Township in Jing'an County, east China's Jiangxi Province on March 6, 2019.