Photo taken on March 6, 2019 shows pepper flowers at Sanhegou Village in Jiaoyuan Town of Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province. This Wednesday marked the day of "Jingzhe", literally meaning the waking of insects, the third of the 24 solar terms on Chinese lunar calendar. The rising temperature makes nature full of vigor and vitality. (Photo:Xinhua)

A bee flies among flowers in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, on March 6, 2019. This Wednesday marked the day of "Jingzhe", literally meaning the waking of insects, the third of the 24 solar terms on Chinese lunar calendar. The rising temperature makes nature full of vigor and vitality. (Photo:Xinhua)

A bee flies among flowers at Lianhuaba Village of Zhushan Town of Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei province, on March 6, 2019. This Wednesday marked the day of "Jingzhe", literally meaning the waking of insects, the third of the 24 solar terms on Chinese lunar calendar. The rising temperature makes nature full of vigor and vitality. (Photo:Xinhua)

A bird stands on a tree branch at Wuxing Village in Yanfeng District of Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province, on March 6, 2019. This Wednesday marked the day of "Jingzhe", literally meaning the waking of insects, the third of the 24 solar terms on Chinese lunar calendar. The rising temperature makes nature full of vigor and vitality. (Photo:Xinhua)

A white-eye feeds on berries in a tree in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 6, 2019. This Wednesday marked the day of "Jingzhe", literally meaning the waking of insects, the third of the 24 solar terms on Chinese lunar calendar. The rising temperature makes nature full of vigor and vitality. (Photo:Xinhua)

A bird stands on a flower at Wuxing Village in Yanfeng District of Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province, on March 6, 2019. This Wednesday marked the day of "Jingzhe", literally meaning the waking of insects, the third of the 24 solar terms on Chinese lunar calendar. The rising temperature makes nature full of vigor and vitality. (Photo:Xinhua)

A bee flies among flowers at Lianhuaba Village in Zhushan Town of Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei province, on March 6, 2019. This Wednesday marked the day of "Jingzhe", literally meaning the waking of insects, the third of the 24 solar terms on Chinese lunar calendar. The rising temperature makes nature full of vigor and vitality. (Photo:Xinhua)