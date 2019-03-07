Snow geese at Steveston Village in Richmond, Canada

Snow geese rest in front of the houses at Steveston Village in Richmond, Canada, March 6, 2019. Small communities in Richmond are flocked by thousands of snow geese as they come south all the way from Siberia to spend the winter months. Other than October, March is the second peak month in geese number recorded in the city. (Photo: Xinhua)

Snow geese graze in a park at Steveston Village in Richmond, Canada, March 6, 2019. Small communities in Richmond are flocked by thousands of snow geese as they come south all the way from Siberia to spend the winter months. Other than October, March is the second peak month in geese number recorded in the city. (Photo: Xinhua)