Farmers busy with work in east China's Anhui

Aerial photo taken on March 7, 2019 shows agricultural machineries spraying farm chemical in the field at the Longtanhu exemplary farm in Wuhe County, east China's Anhui Province. With the temperature rising, farmers in Anhui Province are busy with their farm work. (Photo: Xinhua)

Farmers operate agricultural machineries to spray farm chemical in the field at the Longtanhu exemplary farm in Wuhe County, east China's Anhui Province, March 7, 2019. With the temperature rising, farmers in Anhui Province are busy with their farm work. (Photo: Xinhua)

A worker fills a drone with farm chemical at the Longtanhu exemplary farm in Wuhe County, east China's Anhui Province, March 7, 2019. With the temperature rising, farmers in Anhui Province are busy with their farm work. (Photo: Xinhua)