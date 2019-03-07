Several feared killed or injured after mortar attack in Afghan capital

Several people were feared killed or injured after a mortar attack on a gathering attended by high-ranking officials and politicians in the western part of Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday, authorities said.



At least four mortar rounds struck near Mosala-e-Shahid Mazari at around midday, a security official told Xinhua anonymously.



The Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs media office tweeted that the mortar rounds were fired from a house nearby and one person has been arrested following the attack.



Most government officials have left the area safely after the incident, the source added.



No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

