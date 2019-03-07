Kenya mourns the passing of Olympics silver medalist and father to record holder

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/7 17:01:36





According to the two-time world champion, the elder Rudisha suffered a sudden heart attack on Wednesday night after ailing for many years with diabetes.



"Our beloved father sadly left us last night. He had recovered and was on his way to fine health having been taken off the Intensive Care Unit," the grief-stricken London 2012 and



"He was speaking well and joking as usual while undergoing his dialysis treatment but at around 11pm, he suffered a sudden heart attack and efforts to resuscitate him did not bear any fruit," he added.



"We will try to remain strong during these difficult times," said Rudisha who holds the 1:40.91 standard over two laps set in his epic victory at London 2012 Olympics.



Among the first to send in his tributes was Beijing 2008 Olympics champion and three-time world 1,500m titleholder, Asbel Kiprop, who is currently suspended from competition as investigations on doping violation charges that surfaced last year continue.



"We stand with the family of our brother athlete Rudisha at this trying time. Daniel was a role model to us and we pray to God to give them strength," Kiprop, whose own father David Kibenei finished fourth in the 1,500m at the 1987 All Africa Games held in Nairobi mourned.



Daniel Rudisha, born in Kilgoris, Rift Valley, competed for Kenya in the 1968 Summer Olympics held in Mexico City in the 4x400m relay where he won the silver medal with his teammates Munyoro Nyamau, Naftali Bon and Charles Asati.



He also competed in the 400 meters at those Olympics, finishing a non-qualifying 6th in his heat and after retiring from the sport, he became a school teacher, rising to the position of District Education Officer as well as a coach.



As a coach, he has trained many top class Kenyan athletes, including Billy Konchellah, who won the 800 meters at the World Athletics Championships in 1987.



Speaking after setting his first world record in 2010 where he lowered Kenyan born Danish star Wilson Kipketer's mark twice in one week, his son said one of the main inspirations was seeing his father's Olympics silver medal.



In fact, when he won his first gold in London, Rudisha took to social media to share photos of the two medals, adding his mission to emulate his father and bring the biggest prize in sport home had been accomplished.



In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the two-time Olympics and world champion shared photos of his ailing father lying in hospital bed with the touching message, 'God is faithful' on Twitter that followed another post, "Me and my ailing father, wish him quick recovery. Long live my dad."

Kenya is mourning the passing away of 1968 Olympics silver medalist, Daniel Rudisha, who is the father of two-time Olympics and world men's 800m record holder, David Lekuta Rudisha.According to the two-time world champion, the elder Rudisha suffered a sudden heart attack on Wednesday night after ailing for many years with diabetes."Our beloved father sadly left us last night. He had recovered and was on his way to fine health having been taken off the Intensive Care Unit," the grief-stricken London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics gold winner said on Thursday."He was speaking well and joking as usual while undergoing his dialysis treatment but at around 11pm, he suffered a sudden heart attack and efforts to resuscitate him did not bear any fruit," he added."We will try to remain strong during these difficult times," said Rudisha who holds the 1:40.91 standard over two laps set in his epic victory at London 2012 Olympics.Among the first to send in his tributes was Beijing 2008 Olympics champion and three-time world 1,500m titleholder, Asbel Kiprop, who is currently suspended from competition as investigations on doping violation charges that surfaced last year continue."We stand with the family of our brother athlete Rudisha at this trying time. Daniel was a role model to us and we pray to God to give them strength," Kiprop, whose own father David Kibenei finished fourth in the 1,500m at the 1987 All Africa Games held in Nairobi mourned.Daniel Rudisha, born in Kilgoris, Rift Valley, competed for Kenya in the 1968 Summer Olympics held in Mexico City in the 4x400m relay where he won the silver medal with his teammates Munyoro Nyamau, Naftali Bon and Charles Asati.He also competed in the 400 meters at those Olympics, finishing a non-qualifying 6th in his heat and after retiring from the sport, he became a school teacher, rising to the position of District Education Officer as well as a coach.As a coach, he has trained many top class Kenyan athletes, including Billy Konchellah, who won the 800 meters at the World Athletics Championships in 1987.Speaking after setting his first world record in 2010 where he lowered Kenyan born Danish star Wilson Kipketer's mark twice in one week, his son said one of the main inspirations was seeing his father's Olympics silver medal.In fact, when he won his first gold in London, Rudisha took to social media to share photos of the two medals, adding his mission to emulate his father and bring the biggest prize in sport home had been accomplished.In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the two-time Olympics and world champion shared photos of his ailing father lying in hospital bed with the touching message, 'God is faithful' on Twitter that followed another post, "Me and my ailing father, wish him quick recovery. Long live my dad."