S.Korea's credit card spending rises 5.8 pct in 2018

Credit card spending among South Korean people rose 5.8 percent last year as they increased online shopping using credit cards, central bank data showed on Thursday.



The daily credit card usage averaged 1.86 trillion won (1.65 billion US dollars) in 2018, up 5.8 percent from a year earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK). It was faster than a 4.9-percent increase in the previous year.



The faster increase came as consumers expanded shopping in the cyberspace using credit cards. Online shopping for home appliances and electronic devices posted a double-digit expansion last year.



The credit card usage by individuals grew 8.6 percent, but the usage by corporate bodies reduced 2.9 percent.



The daily average debit card usage amounted to 502 billion won (444.6 million US dollars) in 2018, up 7.6 percent from the prior year.



The debit card usage continued to rise in recent years on an increased tax deduction.



The number of debit cards issued was 131.11 million as of end-2018, higher than the credit card number of 105.06.

