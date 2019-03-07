Over 4,500 poor families receive judicial assistance from procuratorates

A total of 4,792 poor families received judicial assistance from people's procuratorates from April to the end of 2018, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said Thursday.



The SPP in April launched a campaign to help China's battle against poverty through improving judicial assistance work, urging local procuratorial agencies to provide timely judicial assistance to people who were thrown into poverty as a result of criminal or civil cases.



According to a directive recently released by the SPP and the State Council Leading Group Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development, people's procuratorates will beef up judicial assistance available to victims of crimes or civil offenses whose families cannot get compensation through lawsuits and whose living conditions become difficult.



Under the directive, procuratorial agencies of various levels and local government offices in charge of poverty alleviation and development affairs will strengthen exchanges of information about poor and needy people who were victims in criminal or civil cases and ensure such cases are given priority.



As follow-up measures, people's procuratorates will work with authorities at various levels in charge of poverty alleviation to lift needy victims in criminal or civil cases out of poverty through industrial development, employment, relocation, education and medical assistance.

