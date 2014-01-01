Einstein 'puzzle' solution found





An Albert Einstein "puzzle" has been solved thanks to a missing page of manuscript emerging in a collection of his writings acquired by Jerusalem's Hebrew University, officials announced Wednesday.



The handwritten page, part of an appendix to a 1930 paper on the Nobel winner's efforts towards a unified field theory, was discovered among the 110-page trove the university's Albert Einstein archives received some two weeks ago.



Nearly all the documents had been known to researchers and available in the form of copies, said Hanoch Gutfreund, scientific advisor to the university's Einstein archives.



Gutfreund, a former president of the university, said the eight-page appendix of the 1930 unified theory paper had never been published, though researchers had copies of it.



"But in the copies we had, one page was missing, and that was a problem. That was a puzzle," Gutfreund said.



AFP

