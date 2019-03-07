Indian pilot's mustache gets trendy

Men across India, stirred into patriotic passion by an air force pilot shot down in a dogfight with arch-rival Pakistan, are copying the facial hair of their new hero.



Tension between the nuclear-armed neighbors escalated late last month when both countries claimed they downed enemy jets, with Pakistan capturing a pilot, in an ongoing dispute over the Kashmir region.



The pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, crash-landed in Pakistan-controlled territory on Wednesday. After attempting to flee on foot, firing his pistol in the air to deter stone-throwing locals, he became the human face of the crisis.



He was released by Pakistan on Friday.



Barbers in several cities in India said they had received requests to copy Abhinandan's facial hair, a distinctive hybrid of a horseshoe mustache and mutton chop sideburns.



"Everybody follows Bollywood and celebrities' style but he is the real hero of our country," said one man who got the cut.



