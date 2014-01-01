'The Donald' lets Albanian painter vent anger over Trump attacks by 'fake news'

Wielding a weapon made of dollar bills, tackling Barack Obama, challenging George Soros to an arm wrestle — Donald Trump is the hero of a Tirana art show by an Albanian painter who considers the US president his "idol."



The 61-year-old artist, Avni Delvina, says the work is his response to international media's broadly negative reaction to the Republican president's unorthodox approach to politics.



"It is the product of two years of work from my strong anger about the reactionary attack on Trump," Delvina told AFP, describing the former reality TV star and real estate tycoon as a "free spirit."



The art exhibit in Tirana, titled The Donald, showcases nearly 50 Trump-inspired paintings, including one with First Lady Melania sitting in for Mona Lisa.



Although the US president is routinely accused of flubbing the facts, the artist sees him as a brave warrior in a fight against "fake news," a label Trump likes to use to contend with critical media.



There is a strong pro-US sentiment in much of Albania, where American flags are a common sight.



