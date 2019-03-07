Playing students' Monopoly-like computer game helps freshmen find their way around campus
Source:Global Times Published: 2019/3/7 17:08:42
Screenshot of the Monopoly-like game Source: Pear Video
Three university students in south China have developed a computer game resembling the board game Monopoly, but instead of Boardwalk and Park Place players land on the school's library or dormitory or the cafeteria.
"Students can see the location of all buildings on campus as they move around the game," Ouyang Yicheng told Pear Video.
The students at Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province designed their game to help freshmen find their way around campus, a student at the university told the Global Times.
The game came from an assignment for a computer science course and although many netizens said they were interested in playing the game, it is not currently publicly available.
"The game is well designed because the code structure is complete and some innovative elements have been incorporated into the game," said Zhu Ruiming, a teacher in the university.
Ouyang said the game mimics the academic year and players have to play 10 rounds to complete one year.
After the end of each "year," the score will be calculated according to the value of a player's "health, intelligence, credits and money." The winner will be announced after 40 rounds.