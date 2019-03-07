Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/3/7 17:13:40

Puzzle

ACROSS

  1 Done for

  6 "The Plague" author

 11 "But is it ___?"

 14 Give the OK

 15 Protein-building acid

 16 Waggle dance insect

 17 *No.16 in a Grafton series (note the progression at the starred answers' starts!)

 19 Longoria or Mendes

 20 Santa's laundry woe?

 21 Obama education secretary Duncan

 22 Bit of information

 24 *Web locations

 26 Window sign words

 30 Bark sound

 31 ___ of the curve

 32 Itinerary

 35 Mars, to Greeks

 39 *Wasted

 42 Handyman's item

 43 Command before Paste, often

 44 Low-stress class

 45 Wonderment

 47 Show to another table, maybe

 48 *Hotel review site

 54 Ankle bones

 55 Outer: Prefix

 56 Gobi Desert's continent

 60 Plastic ___ Band

 61 *Coal extraction technique

 64 "Americone Dream," e.g.

 65 "The Owl and the Pussycat went ___"

 66 Visually fixate

 67 Mata Hari was one

 68 Hog sound

 69 They spread on Reddit

DOWN

  1 Chooses for a position

  2 Oil, at a trattoria

  3 Additionally

  4 ___ drink (soda)

  5 D's Scrabble value

  6 "It's a Wonderful Life" director

  7 Change for the better

  8 Stuck in the mud

  9 Start to form?

 10 Meld metals

 11 Drives the getaway car, say

 12 Vaudeville show

 13 Lions and Tigers

 18 Engrossed

 23 To the extent that

 24 ___-European languages

 25 Started vibrating, perhaps

 26 Sour

 27 River from Pittsburgh

 28 Seized auto

 29 Warm cap features

 32 In favor of

 33 Puckering body part

 34 ___ port in a storm

 36 Deception

 37 Ireland's best-selling solo artist

 38 32-card game

 40 Scored 100 percent on

 41 Doe, e.g.

 46 Belts' places

 47 Dorm unit

 48 Some 'Vette roofs

 49 Incurred, as debts

 50 IRS agent committing tax fraud, e.g.

 51 Left-side page

 52 More frosty

 53 3/17 VIP

 56 Poker pot starter

 57 "The King and I" land

 58 Memo opener

 59 Iron and Bronze

 62 32,000 ounces

 63 "Tao" or "Catholic" suffix

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
