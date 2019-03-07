PuzzleACROSS
1 Done for
6 "The Plague" author
11 "But is it ___?"
14 Give the OK
15 Protein-building acid
16 Waggle dance insect
17 *No.16 in a Grafton series (note the progression at the starred answers' starts!)
19 Longoria or Mendes
20 Santa's laundry woe?
21 Obama education secretary Duncan
22 Bit of information
24 *Web locations
26 Window sign words
30 Bark sound
31 ___ of the curve
32 Itinerary
35 Mars, to Greeks
39 *Wasted
42 Handyman's item
43 Command before Paste, often
44 Low-stress class
45 Wonderment
47 Show to another table, maybe
48 *Hotel review site
54 Ankle bones
55 Outer: Prefix
56 Gobi Desert's continent
60 Plastic ___ Band
61 *Coal extraction technique
64 "Americone Dream," e.g.
65 "The Owl and the Pussycat went ___"
66 Visually fixate
67 Mata Hari was one
68 Hog sound
69 They spread on RedditDOWN
1 Chooses for a position
2 Oil, at a trattoria
3 Additionally
4 ___ drink (soda)
5 D's Scrabble value
6 "It's a Wonderful Life" director
7 Change for the better
8 Stuck in the mud
9 Start to form?
10 Meld metals
11 Drives the getaway car, say
12 Vaudeville show
13 Lions and Tigers
18 Engrossed
23 To the extent that
24 ___-European languages
25 Started vibrating, perhaps
26 Sour
27 River from Pittsburgh
28 Seized auto
29 Warm cap features
32 In favor of
33 Puckering body part
34 ___ port in a storm
36 Deception
37 Ireland's best-selling solo artist
38 32-card game
40 Scored 100 percent on
41 Doe, e.g.
46 Belts' places
47 Dorm unit
48 Some 'Vette roofs
49 Incurred, as debts
50 IRS agent committing tax fraud, e.g.
51 Left-side page
52 More frosty
53 3/17 VIP
56 Poker pot starter
57 "The King and I" land
58 Memo opener
59 Iron and Bronze
62 32,000 ounces
63 "Tao" or "Catholic" suffix
Solution