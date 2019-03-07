Puzzle





1 Done for6 "The Plague" author11 "But is it ___?"14 Give the OK15 Protein-building acid16 Waggle dance insect17 *No.16 in a Grafton series (note the progression at the starred answers' starts!)19 Longoria or Mendes20 Santa's laundry woe?21 Obama education secretary Duncan22 Bit of information24 *Web locations26 Window sign words30 Bark sound31 ___ of the curve32 Itinerary35 Mars, to Greeks39 *Wasted42 Handyman's item43 Command before Paste, often44 Low-stress class45 Wonderment47 Show to another table, maybe48 *Hotel review site54 Ankle bones55 Outer: Prefix56 Gobi Desert's continent60 Plastic ___ Band61 *Coal extraction technique64 "Americone Dream," e.g.65 "The Owl and the Pussycat went ___"66 Visually fixate67 Mata Hari was one68 Hog sound69 They spread on Reddit1 Chooses for a position2 Oil, at a trattoria3 Additionally4 ___ drink (soda)5 D's Scrabble value6 "It's a Wonderful Life" director7 Change for the better8 Stuck in the mud9 Start to form?10 Meld metals11 Drives the getaway car, say12 Vaudeville show13 Lions and Tigers18 Engrossed23 To the extent that24 ___-European languages25 Started vibrating, perhaps26 Sour27 River from Pittsburgh28 Seized auto29 Warm cap features32 In favor of33 Puckering body part34 ___ port in a storm36 Deception37 Ireland's best-selling solo artist38 32-card game40 Scored 100 percent on41 Doe, e.g.46 Belts' places47 Dorm unit48 Some 'Vette roofs49 Incurred, as debts50 IRS agent committing tax fraud, e.g.51 Left-side page52 More frosty53 3/17 VIP56 Poker pot starter57 "The King and I" land58 Memo opener59 Iron and Bronze62 32,000 ounces63 "Tao" or "Catholic" suffix

Solution