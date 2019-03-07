A terrible way to go out, says AS Roma captain De Rossi

AS Roma's dramatic Champions League elimination by Porto, thanks to a late penalty awarded with a VAR review, was a "terrible way to go out," their captain Daniele de Rossi said on Wednesday.



The veteran midfielder added he did not know what would happen to beleaguered coach Eusebio di Francesco who headed straight for the team bus without giving interviews after losing a match which Italian media said was decisive for his future at the club.



Roma, semifinalists last year, were beaten 4-3 on aggregate after losing Wednesday's second leg 3-1 in extra time, the decisive goal coming from a penalty awarded with after a VAR review three minutes from the end.



"It's a terrible way to go out but the truth is we have to accept it," he said. "We are a team of highs and lows. It wasn't a perfect performance but we saw a united team with real men... We were within touching distance of penalties and a chance of getting to the quarterfinals for a second year in a row."



De Rossi said he did not want to enter into the talk about Di Francesco's future.



"I don't know what will happen but nobody can take away from him what he has done. Tomorrow, we will work with him and then the club will decide," he added.



Roma are fifth in Serie A but defeats against teams from the lower half of the table and a 3-0 derby loss to Lazio on Saturday have put Di Francesco under heavy pressure.





