New services, deals

Delta Air Lines
From July 1, Delta Air Lines will use the latest Airbus A330-900neo model to fly the Shanghai-Seattle route, the first American airline to launch the wide-body aircraft. The A330-900neo will be the first new model in Delta to be equipped with four cabins.
Each seat will have memory foam cushions and power outlets.
The full-spectrum LED ambient light adjusts the brightness of the lighting according to the different stages of the flight. In addition, each cabin has large-capacity overhead bins, and the entertainment system offers thousands of hours of free programming.CAAC
The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said the annual passenger throughput of Chinese mainland airports exceeded 1.2 billion passengers in 2018, an increase of 10.2 percent over the previous year. Overseas routes saw traffic of 126.26 million passengers, up 13 percent on the previous year.
The number of airports with annual passenger throughput of over 10 million passengers reached 37, up five from the previous year.
The passenger throughput of Beijing International Capital Airport exceeded 100 million, and the passenger throughput of airports in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou accounted for 23.3 percent of the passenger throughput of all domestic airports.Juneyao Air
The private airline Juneyao Air said it will put 71 aircraft on rotation starting March 31, expanding its networks starting from Shanghai and Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province. From April 9, a new route from Nanjing to Mandalay, Myanamar will start.
The carrier will fly from Shanghai to Helsinki, Finland in June this year with a Boeing Dreamliner, and it is expected to receive two new 787 Dreamliners by the end of October 2019. Airbus
Airbus said on Wednesday that The Rescue and Salvage Bureau (CRS) of the Chinese Ministry of Transport
(MOT) is extending its medium class search and rescue helicopter fleet with the Airbus H175, beginning with a deal for two aircraft in a search and rescue (SAR) configuration.
The MOT/CRS has a customer of Airbus for more than 10 years, today flying four H225s. It operates four main air bases along China's coast: Shanghai, Penglai, Xiamen and Zhuhai.
This selection of the H175 SAR version follows that of the Government Flying Service of Hong Kong, which took delivery of the first multi-service configuration in June 2018, according to media reports.China Southern
China Southern Airlines said it has implemented a 100 percent pre-selection service on domestic flights from January 1 this year, a move to realize smart travel.
Passengers without check-in baggage can board with a QR code at 41 airports in cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, and passengers in Guangzhou International Baiyun Airport can have self-service baggage checked.
The carrier said 4.42 million passengers transfered in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province in 2018, an increase of 8.6 percent year-on-year.